Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $156,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,422,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,717,192. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

