Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

AXON traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.32. 377,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average is $243.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

