Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Lennar accounts for about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LEN traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

