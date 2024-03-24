Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. 5,018,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,339. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

