Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 576 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

