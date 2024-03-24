Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.