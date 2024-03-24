PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE PBF opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

