PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.