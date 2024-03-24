Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,220 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Pearson stock opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($13.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 976.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 946.06. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,045.50 ($13.31). The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 4,339.62%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

