Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,220 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pearson
Pearson Price Performance
Pearson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 4,339.62%.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.