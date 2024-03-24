Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

