PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.95 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

