Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,878 shares of company stock valued at $244,436. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

