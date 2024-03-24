Piper Sandler Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.69.

MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

