Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $175.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $177.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

