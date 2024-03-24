Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $231.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

