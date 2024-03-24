Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.86.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
