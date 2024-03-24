Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $121.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

