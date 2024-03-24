Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $523.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

