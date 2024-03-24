Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $56.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

