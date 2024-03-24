Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.78.

Shares of POW opened at C$37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.30. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.21.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

