Precigen’s (PGEN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PGEN
Precigen Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Precigen
In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.