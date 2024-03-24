Precigen’s (PGEN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $347.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

