Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.00. Precipio shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2,353 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,325,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

