Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.