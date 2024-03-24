Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $7,057,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,571.99. 266,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,661.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,506.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

