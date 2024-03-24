Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

