Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 8,880,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,083. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

