Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. 2,708,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

