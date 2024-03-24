Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.