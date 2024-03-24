Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,977. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

