Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,360 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

