Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,067 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 1,936,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

