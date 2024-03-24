Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.15. 5,460,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. General Electric has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

