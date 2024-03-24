Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $415.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,594. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $300.67 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

