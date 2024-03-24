Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day moving average is $381.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

