Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Posts Earnings Results

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

PMHG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prime Meridian has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Prime Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.