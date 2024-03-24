Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

