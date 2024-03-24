Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

PLD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. 2,738,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

