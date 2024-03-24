ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $99.64 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.