PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.