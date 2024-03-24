Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) versus Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Head to Head Analysis

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Scorpio Tankers pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers 40.78% 22.86% 13.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $50.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $1.34 billion 3.00 $546.90 million $9.94 7.29

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Pyxis Tankers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.