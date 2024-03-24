Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Lowered by Analyst

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.