QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 374.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

