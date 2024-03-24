Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Announces Earnings Results

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Questerre Energy had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:QEC remained flat at C$0.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.32. Questerre Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25.
