Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $10.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HBM opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.