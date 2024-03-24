Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.86

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $11.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 659,540 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBGLY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,978.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

