Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.6 %

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.73 million.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

