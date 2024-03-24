Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,144 ($52.76) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,940 ($37.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,763.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,003.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,793.53.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,306.17). 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

