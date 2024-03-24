ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87.22 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $87.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00135789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

