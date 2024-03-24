Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $8.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

