Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 750 ($9.55) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDW. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 634.50 ($8.08).
Redrow Price Performance
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Corporate insiders own 25.12% of the company’s stock.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
