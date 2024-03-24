Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 750 ($9.55) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDW. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 634.50 ($8.08).

RDW opened at GBX 663 ($8.44) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 567.35. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 423.62 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.94, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Corporate insiders own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

